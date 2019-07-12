Father of Celtics' Tremont Waters found dead in Connecticut hotel room
Tremont Waters finds himself dealing with a tragedy just weeks after realizing his NBA dream.
Tragedy has struck the family of Boston Celtics second-round pick Tremont Waters.
Edward Waters Jr. was found dead in a West Haven, Connecticut hotel room on Thursday and the state's medical examiner's office confirmed to Pat Tomlinson of the Connecticut Post on Friday that Waters Jr. died by suicide.
The father of Tremont Waters, a standout basketball player from Notre Dame High School recently drafted by the Boston Celtics, was found dead Thursday of an apparent suicide at a Kimberly Avenue hotel, police said.
Edward Waters Jr.'s death was confirmed to be a suicide, the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Friday.
Police found Waters Jr. unresponsive in his room at the Super 8 Hotel after receiving a call that a man was ill in that room.
Waters was selected by the Celtics with the No. 51 pick in last month's NBA Draft and is currently playing for the franchise's Summer League team in Las Vegas. In addition, Waters just signed a two-way contract with the Celtics earlier this week.
The second-round pick played two seasons at LSU before making the leap to the NBA and was named the Co-SEC Defensive Player of the Year during the 2018-19 season.
During his final season in Baton Rouge, Waters averaged 15.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from the field. Waters helped lead LSU to an SEC regular-season title and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
