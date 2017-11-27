Final Score: Kings 110, Warriors 106

That is NOT a typo

What a win! For the second year in a row the Kings have beaten the Golden State Warriors, made all the more impressive that it was on the road this year in a building they haven’t won in since 2013. Bogdan Bogdanovic hit the go ahead bucket and Klay Thompson missed a good look at a three but it was a fantastic team effort with great play from guys like Willie Cauley-Stein, Frank Mason, Garrett Temple and George Hill.

Will’s writing the full recap now and it will be up later, but for now, celebrate! KANGZ WIN!