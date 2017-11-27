Final Score: Kings 110, Warriors 106

Final Score: Kings 110, Warriors 106

That is NOT a typo

What a win! For the second year in a row the Kings have beaten the Golden State Warriors, made all the more impressive that it was on the road this year in a building they haven’t won in since 2013. Bogdan Bogdanovic hit the go ahead bucket and Klay Thompson missed a good look at a three but it was a fantastic team effort with great play from guys like Willie Cauley-Stein, Frank Mason, Garrett Temple and George Hill.

Will’s writing the full recap now and it will be up later, but for now, celebrate! KANGZ WIN!

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories