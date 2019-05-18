Finalists for 2019 NBA awards announced; James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George in running for MVP

If you can't wait for June 24 when the NBA's annual awards show takes place, you're in for a treat.

Friday night, the NBA officially announced the finalists for all of the major awards which will be revealed on June 24 following the conclusion of the 2018-19 playoffs. That would mean the final three choices for top awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year are all listed here.

The finalists for the MVP award will be none other than reigning MVP James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George. Meanwhile, George and Antetokounmpo will also be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year as they go up against reigning DPOY Rudy Gobert.

Here are the finalists for all of the other awards, courtesy of the NBA's official website.

Kia NBA Most Valuable Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

James Harden, Houston Rockets

Kia NBA Rookie of the Year

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Kia NBA Sixth Man Award

Lou Williams, LA Clippers

Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Kia NBA Most Improved Player

NBA Coach of the Year

Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks

Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets

Doc Rivers, LA Clippers

The NBA Awards show will take place on Monday, June 24 and will be broadcasted for the third straight year on TNT.