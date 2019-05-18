Finalists for 2019 NBA awards announced; James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George in running for MVP
The finalists for the major NBA awards have been announced
If you can't wait for June 24 when the NBA's annual awards show takes place, you're in for a treat.
Friday night, the NBA officially announced the finalists for all of the major awards which will be revealed on June 24 following the conclusion of the 2018-19 playoffs. That would mean the final three choices for top awards such as MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year and Rookie of the Year are all listed here.
The finalists for the MVP award will be none other than reigning MVP James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Paul George. Meanwhile, George and Antetokounmpo will also be in the running for Defensive Player of the Year as they go up against reigning DPOY Rudy Gobert.
Here are the finalists for all of the other awards, courtesy of the NBA's official website.
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
- James Harden, Houston Rockets
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
- Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
Kia NBA Sixth Man Award
- Lou Williams, LA Clippers
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
NBA Coach of the Year
- Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks
- Michael Malone, Denver Nuggets
- Doc Rivers, LA Clippers
The NBA Awards show will take place on Monday, June 24 and will be broadcasted for the third straight year on TNT.
