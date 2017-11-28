Firing Fizdale: The basketball world reacts

Players, fans and pundits weighed in after the Grizzlies coach was laid off

“He was upset about the game last night. Marc is a competitor and he wants to play. Now with Mike [Conley] out, he’s the guy without question. For him not to go back in that fourth quarter, was not OK. Obviously, you read the comments after the game that I also read on ESPN.com. It’s weird the timing of it. I don’t think Marc had anything to do with the decision. After last night, after the loss and the way it happened, you can understand there is frustration after losing eight straight and the way they were playing. It was something going on that was not positive.

It didn’t seem they were giving themselves a chance every night. You couldn’t see things turning around. You don’t want to see that, you don’t want people to get fired. At the end of the day this is a business and you’ve got to make decisions not just for the present but also going forward. You hope everything works out for the Memphis Grizzlies, especially because my brother is there, and I want him to do well.”

Pau Gasol