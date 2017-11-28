Firing Fizdale: The basketball world reacts
Players, fans and pundits weighed in after the Grizzlies coach was laid off
First, the bomb
Memphis has fired coach David Fizdale, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 27, 2017
Grizzlies announce that David Fizdale has been relieved of his head coaching duties.— Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) November 27, 2017
Grizzlies associate head coach JB Bickerstaff will take over as interim head coach.https://t.co/Oe16Qm46fd
LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Pau Gasol had something to say
LeBron says “everybody in the basketball world” was surprised by David Fizdale’s firing. pic.twitter.com/BjqL5vuFUe— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 28, 2017
I need answers!!! WTF https://t.co/z39oNRQok0— DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 27, 2017
“He was upset about the game last night. Marc is a competitor and he wants to play. Now with Mike [Conley] out, he’s the guy without question. For him not to go back in that fourth quarter, was not OK. Obviously, you read the comments after the game that I also read on ESPN.com. It’s weird the timing of it. I don’t think Marc had anything to do with the decision. After last night, after the loss and the way it happened, you can understand there is frustration after losing eight straight and the way they were playing. It was something going on that was not positive.
It didn’t seem they were giving themselves a chance every night. You couldn’t see things turning around. You don’t want to see that, you don’t want people to get fired. At the end of the day this is a business and you’ve got to make decisions not just for the present but also going forward. You hope everything works out for the Memphis Grizzlies, especially because my brother is there, and I want him to do well.”
Pau Gasol
Fans and critics too...
Marc Gasol is 33 in January. Mike Conley is plagued with chronic Achilles issues in Year 2 of 5-yr, $150M deal. Fizdale takes the fall.— Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) November 27, 2017
There are a lot of problems in Memphis right now. David Fizdale's coaching was not one of them. Don't be surprised to see Fiz eventually reemerge in Miami.— Chris Mannix (@ChrisMannixYS) November 27, 2017
Bad look for Grizzlies & Marc Gasol— Tom Byrne (@1TomByrne) November 27, 2017
Anybody who thought MEM had playoff talent was a moron
Anybody who thought Gasol was top 25 player was a fool
Anybody who thinks Fizdale should be fired is an imbecile
Also, for the "Fire Fizdale" people. Who do you expect this team to hire that will actually be better than Fizdale?— incredibly depressed grizz fan (@ItsGrizzTime) November 27, 2017
I think Fizdale is a great, great guy and a really good coach. I will miss dealing with him. While I think he was scuffling of late, there's no question he can do the job. But - for whatever reason - he could never get on the same wavelength as Marc.— Peter Edmiston (@peteredmiston) November 27, 2017
Chandler Parsons and former NBA player Stephen Jackson exchanged some words
Omg I’m dying at “You not my brother.” pic.twitter.com/ccqL3IiHa2— NBKay (@KateeForbis) November 28, 2017
Was Marc Gasol behind the decision?
LeBron and Wade at Marc Gasol locker on Saturday when the Cavs play the Grizzlies after David Fizdale got fired pic.twitter.com/jRZmQNRX0i— Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) November 27, 2017
re: Fizdale. Source VERY close to Griz owner Robert Pera said Saturday that Fizdale was safe due to injuries. Was told management wanted to see how the team looked healthy. But things changed quickly - perhaps in 12 minutes.— Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) November 28, 2017
Word out of Memphis this past summer already was Marc Gasol and Coach Fizdale were on very poor terms after some confrontations in practice. Seemed inevitable they'd have to pick between one or the other eventually. This isn't some recent thing.— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) November 27, 2017
MARC & Mike are tight with Pera. Pera will get done what Mike & MARC say for better or worse. Pera is still involved with calling the shots. Coach was easiest fire. Next will be Wallace.— Zach Thomas- SELL901 (@zacharytthomas) November 27, 2017
League sources say there was NOT any sort of "him or me" mandate from Marc Gasol to Grizzlies management before David Fizdale's dismissal— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 28, 2017
Gasol made his displeasure openly known Sunday night but those who know him would pretty much all say pushing for a coaching change is NOT his style— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 28, 2017
I find it very unlikely that Marc Gasol gave Grizzlies mgmt an ultimatum to fire Fiz or trade him (or whatever). If anything I can see mgmt looking at losing an 8th consecutive game, seeing that the coach didn't play their best player in the 4th Q and making their own assessment.— Chris Faulkner (@FaulknerMemphis) November 27, 2017
The Griz have lost 11 of 13, and there was some friction between Marc Gasol & David Fizdale last night, BUT STILL. Memphis has had a bunch of injuries, and I’ve been impressed over & over with how Fiz connects with his players.— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) November 27, 2017
From the Calkins column-— Fa La La Larry King (@deepfriedcouch) November 28, 2017
“A number of Grizzlies.”
Okay, who else? Wright probably a safe bet and then? pic.twitter.com/S5YyZbN9qO
If y’all believe for a second the “league sources” saying Gasol didn’t have anything to do with it, I’ve got a beachfront property to sell you on Poplar.— NBKay (@KateeForbis) November 28, 2017
Are the Grizzlies owner and GM to blame?
u are the owner of the memphis grizzlies. your team is on an 8-game losing streak. do you:— tord skoog (@_mikerite) November 27, 2017
a. fire the GM who drafted hasheem thabeet over james harden
b. fire the GM who traded kevin love for oj mayo
c. fire the GM who traded kyle lowry for adonal foyle
d. fire david fizdale
Chris Wallace has to go. How many draft picks, FA signings & (apparently) coaching hires can one person bungle and remain employed. This is beyond preposterous.— Jonathan Louis May (@jmay11) November 27, 2017
No one should be blaming Gasol for pushing Fizdale out the door. We should all be blaming the front office and Chris Wallace for making bone head decisions for this team. #FireChrisWallace— Memphis (@Grizz901Nation) November 27, 2017
My biggest question is: when does the guy responsible for the roster and for hiring the coach who only lasted 100 games start to come under scrutiny? The last time the Grizzlies were struggling and fired a coach in mid season, Wallace was GM also.— Kevin Lipe (@FlyerGrizBlog) November 28, 2017
I think Wallace is "Major League"ing #GrindCity...3 coaches fired in 5 years despite making the playoffs and overachieving while the front office has continually trimmed the talent and killed #GnG... Wallace and Pera want this team out of Memphis. @ChrisVernonShow @peteredmiston— Will Richardson (@spinning_will) November 28, 2017
@memgrizz how many RT’s will it take to fire Chris Wallace— collin (@TheCollinBrady) November 28, 2017
Where do we go from here?
Column soon on the Fizdale firing, but first, a source indicates that the plan is to have J.B. Bickerstaff finish the season as interim coach. I.e., they won’t be searching for a mid-season replacement.— Matt Moore CBS (@MattMooreCBS) November 28, 2017
JB is supposedly Marc’s dude (who knows) so the rest of this season will be interesting.— Fa La La Larry King (@deepfriedcouch) November 28, 2017
