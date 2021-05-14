This Saturday, the late Kobe Bryant will be enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with fellow NBA legends, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. As part of the ceremony, the Hall of Fame will also be opening a brand new exhibit dedicated to Bryant.

Titled "Kobe: Basketball Life," the exhibit was designed by Bryant's wife, Vanessa. It features memorabilia from Bryant's playing days with the Lakers, including game-worn shoes and jerseys, as well as championship rings. There are also numerous photographs and original art pieces. In addition, Bryant's short film, "Dear Basketball," which won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2017, will be playing in the exhibit.

On Friday, Vanessa Bryant toured the exhibit for the first time with her daughters and posted a number of photos on Instagram. In perhaps the most touching image of the bunch, she posed alongside a portrait of Kobe and wrote, "Love you always."

Bryant is the first player since Michael Jordan to have his own exhibit at the Hall of Fame. Jordan, who called Bryant his "dear friend" and "little brother," will be the presenter for Bryant's induction on Saturday. Vanessa, who will speak at the ceremony as well, also released a statement ahead of the event.

"Kobe is honored to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame," Vanessa Bryant said. "I look forward to celebrating Kobe's legacy and offering my remarks at the enshrinement ceremony tomorrow. On behalf of our family, we appreciate the continuous love and support from fans all over the world."

Last January, Bryant was killed along with his daughter Gianna and seven others when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in Southern California. Earlier this year, investigators determined that the accident was caused by pilot error after Ara Zobayan became disoriented in foggy conditions.