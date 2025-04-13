The final day of the 2024-25 NBA regular season is upon us, and even though the playoff teams in both conferences have been decided, there will be plenty of jockeying for position on Sunday. That's particularly true in the Western Conference, where a lot has yet to be decided. The Warriors enter Sunday's showdown against the Clippers needing a win to guarantee a top-six spot in the West. The same can be said for the Timberwolves, who host the Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. ET. There will also be a lot of opportunities to find value playing NBA player props on Sunday, with many teams choosing to rest starters, creating opportunities for undervalued role players to have a big game. So what are the top NBA player props that you should be targeting on sportsbooks like DraftKings, FanDuel and BetMGM?

Sam Hauser Over 14.5 points (-115)

The Celtics have wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the East and won't play six of their top seven scorers against the Hornets on Sunday. That opens the door for Hauser to play big minutes as a starter with the rotation shrunken. He's averaging 8.4 points per game this season, but Payton Pritchard will be the only player in the Boston lineup who has scored more this year. The model is projecting 23.1 points for Hauser on average, and you can find the best price on this prop at FanDuel.

Kevin Huerter Over 2.5 rebounds (-178)

The Bulls will host the Heat in the first game of the Eastern Conference NBA play-in tournament on Wednesday, so Chicago will also be resting its starters. Meanwhile, the 76ers are locked into their draft lottery spot but are still choosing to sit several key pieces. Ultimately, this should all lead to Huerter playing significant minutes against a weakened opponent, a big reason why the model is comfortable dealing with this much juice.

Huerter has gone over his rebound total in each of his last five games against defenses that rank in the bottom third of the NBA. The model is predicting that he averages 4.1 rebounds on Sunday. FanDuel once again has the best price here.

Stephen Curry Under 35.5 points + rebounds + assists (-108)

Unlike the two aforementioned matchups, the Warriors still have a lot to play for in the jumbled West. They need a win to avoid the play-in tournament, which is why Curry is expected to fight through a right thumb injury to play on Sunday. However, Golden State draws a tough matchup against a Clippers squad that could earn home-court advantage in the first round with a win. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the NBA in points allowed (108.1 ppg) and third in defensive rating (110.2), so this would be a bad matchup even if Curry were healthy.

The model predicts he finishes with 33 combined points, rebounds and assists on average, and FanDuel has the best pricing at 35.5. However, you can buy this number up to 36.5 and pay a little extra juice (-125) for the Under at DraftKings.

Nikola Jokic Under 50.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

The Nuggets could also land somewhere between the fourth and seventh seeds in the West, so they'll shift into playoff mode on Sunday. However, the Rockets are also making all their starters available despite being locked into the No. 2 seed. Jokic is averaging 29.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 10.3 assists per game this season, but he missed both games against the Rockets this season and Houston is well-equipped to limit Jokic here.

Houston ranks sixth in points allowed per game (109.6), fourth in defensive rating (110.5), sixth in defensive rebounding percentage (76.2%) and first in offensive rebounding percentage (31.7%). The model predicts that Jokic finishes with 45.4 combined points, rebounds and assists on average. BetMGM gives you the best price on the Under.

Anthony Edwards Over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

Edwards had his 16th technical foul of the season rescinded by the NBA on Saturday night, so he won't be suspended for Sunday's season finale against the Jazz. That's good news for Minnesota, which could finish anywhere between the No. 4 seed and the No. 8 seed in the West. Meanwhile, Utah has nine players listed on the NBA injury report and are tied for the worst record in the NBA with the Wizards, meaning the Jazz are incentivized to lose here so that they would have the coin-flip advantage in the lottery.

Edwards is averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, and while there is some concern he'd be pulled late in a blowout, the model is projecting 38.5 combined points, rebounds and assists on Sunday. BetMGM has this number at 33.5, but you can also find this prop at 34.5 and 35.5 at various books if you want to buy down the juice a little.

