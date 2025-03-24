The Monday NBA schedule features eight games, including two of the biggest stars in the sport going head-to-head. The Phoenix Suns will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET as the Suns battle to maintain their spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament and the Bucks seek to improve their seeding for the Eastern Conference playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee, probable) is second in the NBA in scoring at 30.2 points per game, but he only has one 30-point game over his last four contests. The latest NBA odds list his over/under for total points at 31.5, so is this a time to go Under on one of the best scorers in the league for your NBA props?

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker each have a total points over/under at 26.5 in NBA prop bets for the Suns. You can also find a massive +1100 payout on FanDuel Sportsbook for Durant to score 40 points or more, as he did against the Cavaliers on Friday, or a +1060 payout on FanDuel for Booker to score 40 or more points, as he did against the Bulls on Wednesday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. Now, the model has revealed its projections for some of the most-bet NBA player props on Monday.

Julius Randle Over 30.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110)

The Timberwolves could be without Anthony Edwards, who is questionable with a thumb injury that held him out on Friday's game against the Pelicans. Randle only played 25 minutes in the Timberwolves' lopsided victory on Friday, but he still led the team with 20 points and added six rebounds and five assists, which would have put him Over this number. Monday against the Pacers should be a more competitive matchup and Randle has gone Over a 30.5 PRA total in 11 of 14 games where he plays 36 to 39 minutes. BetMGM has Randle at -110 odds to go Over this total, while other books have juiced the odds more.

Khris Middleton Over 16.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125)

Middleton isn't listed on Monday's injury report after resting against the Knicks on Saturday. Although Middleton had just nine points against the Magic on Friday, he was aggressive with 13 field-goal attempts and the model projects that shot-heavy mentality again. Middleton's projected for a PRA total of 18.1 by the model and over his first 10 games with Washington, Middleton went over this number in eight of 10 games with a 20.4 average. His PRA total has been raised to 17.5 at some sportsbooks, but he's currently offered at 16.5 at -125 odds on Fanatics.

Josh Giddey Over 2.5 turnovers (-140)

Giddey has taken on a larger role given Chicago's backcourt injuries and although he isn't a turnover-prone guard, more minutes simply mean more opportunities for turnovers. He's had at least three turnovers in two of his last four games with at least two turnovers in five of his last six contests. The Nuggets' aggressive defense can force turnovers as multiple game scripts can support Giddey hitting three turnovers on Monday. DraftKings has the best odds at -140.

Spencer Dinwiddie Over 1.5 steals + blocks (+132)

Dinwiddie has played at least 39 minutes in back-to-back games and went Over this total for steals + blocks in both contents. He had 31 points in a victory over the Pistons on Friday, so given the team's recent success with his expanded minutes, the model projects another heavy workload for Monday. The Nets are one of the most turnover-prone teams in the league and they've been blocked even more at home (6.1 per game) than on road (5.5). At +132 odds at Bet365, the model sees value in this play.

Jaxson Hayes Over 12.5 points + rebounds (-110)

Hayes has gone Over this total in all eight games this month and the model projects him at 14.4 combined points and rebounds on Monday. He is the beneficiary of Luka Doncic's lob passes as he's scored at least eight points in eight of 11 games with Doncic with at least five rebounds in nine of 11 games with the superstar guard. Doncic is off Monday's injury report, which is great news for Hayes. DraftKings is currently offering the best odds for his Over at -110.

Want more NBA picks for tonight?

You've seen the model's NBA prop picks for the most popular props on Monday. Now, get NBA projections for every player prop at SportsLine.