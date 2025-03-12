Anyone making NBA prop picks on sites like Underdog Fantasy has a nine-game NBA schedule on Wednesday. The Nuggets will host the Timberwolves in a Western Conference semifinals rematch from last season, which the Timberwolves won in seven games, and Minnesota has won the first two meetings at home this year. Anthony Edwards is averaging 31.5 points per game over those two contests. With a higher/lower scoring total set at 26.5 points on Wednesday, should you include him in Wednesday NBA Underdog picks?

Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.4 points, 16.2 rebounds and 10.8 assists for a P+R+A average of 53.4 over five games this month. His P+R+A higher/lower total is 51.5, so how should he factor into forming NBA Underdog picks?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Lower than 44.5 P+R+A

The Thunder point guard leads the NBA in scoring at 32.7 points per game, but he averages 44 points+rebounds+assists this season and is coming off 25 points, three rebounds and seven assists for a 35 total against the Nuggets on Monday. The Thunder play the Celtics, who have the No. 3 scoring defense in the league (108.2 ppg) while allowing the third-fewest assists (24.1 per game).

Alperen Sengun Lower than 37.5 P+R+A

The Rockets center has finished below this total in three straight games. Although the 6-foot-11 big man is averaging 10.4 rebounds per game, he's failed to record a double-double in three of his last four contests. Houston plays the Suns, who rank 10th in total rebounding, and Phoenix hasn't allowed at least 10 rebounds to a player besides Jokic over its last three games.

James Harden Lower than 26.5 points

The 35-year-old Clippers guard is averaging 22.2 ppg this season, and although he's Los Angeles' leading scorer among healthy players, his assist totals have been especially dominant lately. Harden has two games with at least 15 assists over his last five contests, including having 25 points and 17 assists against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Wednesday is the second-half of a back-to-back for the veteran has gone lower than this point total in eight of his last 10 second legs of a back-to-back.

Bam Adebayo Lower than 10.5 rebounds

The Heat center has finished below his total rebounds in six of his last 10 games while averaging 9.5 rebounds per contest over that span. Miami plays the Clippers, who rank third in rebounds allowed behind the physical Ivica Zubac at center.

Karl-Anthony Towns Higher than 2.5 assists

The New York big man had three assists on Monday as the Knicks played their second game without Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Towns will have the ball in his hands to create for both himself and others more without Brunson. Towns has averaged at least three assists in each of his last seven seasons, including 3.1 per game this year, as a skilled passer for his size.

