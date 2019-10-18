Five bold Bucks predictions for 2019-20 NBA season: Giannis won't win MVP, but Milwaukee will win title

The Milwaukee Bucks fell short in the Eastern Conference finals last season, losing to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors. But even with the disappointing ending, it was still a magical season in Milwaukee.

They opened a brand new arena, brought in a brand new coach in Mike Budenholzer who completely revamped their style of play, Giannis Antetokounmpo took the next step in his NBA journey and won his first MVP award and they finished the regular season with the best record in the league at 60-22.

Now, they'll try to not only repeat that feat but improve upon their conference finals appearance. Ahead of the season, here are five bold predictions about what might happen in Milwaukee.

1. Bucks will not finish first in the East …

The Bucks put together one of the best seasons in franchise history in 2018-19, winning 60 games for just the fifth time, and finishing with the best record in the league. While everyone expected them to be better with another summer of growth from Giannis, and the additions of Budenholzer and Brook Lopez, no one was ready for just how good the Bucks were last season.

But in truth, at times it felt a little too perfect. Teams weren't prepared for their revamped styles on either end of the floor, Brook Lopez turned into one of the best 3-point shooting big men the league has ever seen and they dealt with almost no serious injury problems.

It's going to be really tough to replicate that this season, and through a combination of factors -- not being able to surprise teams, potentially worse injury luck, the Sixers being better -- they'll fail to repeat as regular-season champs in the East.

2. … But they will win their first title since 1971

As already noted, the Bucks are coming off a tremendous regular season that was followed by a playoff collapse in the Eastern Conference finals. This time around, a reverse scenario is in order.

If there's any silver lining in losing four straight to the Raptors after being up 2-0, it's that the experience taught the Bucks an unforgettable lesson about what it takes to actually win at that level.

"It's never over until you actually complete it," Khris Middleton said at media day. "To go back and think about that series, the plays that they made, the winning plays, the desperation that they played with at times, and that we didn't. It's something we've got to continue to do, we had it for most of the season and that series, but it's got to be for the whole season, 48 minutes a game, and that's how they played."

They'll use that experience and the motivation of last season's failure to not only advance to the Finals for the first time since the 1970s, but win it all.

3. Giannis will win Defensive Player of the Year, but not MVP

Giannis won his first MVP award last season, and a big reason why was his work on the defensive side of the floor.

Nearly 7 feet tall, and possessing incredible length and athleticism, few players impact the game on the defensive end like Giannis. He can guard multiple positions, and flies around on the weakside causing all sorts of havoc, both in the paint and on the perimeter. His performance in that aspect of the game was perhaps the biggest factor in separating him from James Harden -- who also put up incredible offensive numbers -- in the MVP race.

Entering this season, the Greek Freak is the favorite to win the league's most prestigious honor again. There are all sorts of talented players out there, though, and even though going back-to-back on MVPs is surprisingly common in recent history, Giannis won't join the list. Instead, he'll build on last season's All-Defensive First Team appearance and win Defensive Player of the Year for the first time in his career.

4. Giannis will shoot a career-high from 3

"I can still win the championship not shooting the 3, but I want to shoot the 3," Giannis said in an interview with the Bucks' website this summer. "I shot the 3 a little bit better this year, as the season went along I was getting better. Shooting the 3 is gonna make it a lot easier for my game and a lot easier for my teammates, so I gotta add that element to my game."

A jumper, and more specifically a 3-point shot, has been the key ingredient missing from Giannis' skill set during his career. His career-high mark from 3 is 34.7 percent, which he set in his rookie season while taking just 1.5 attempts per game. He's never really gotten close to that mark again, and has only shot above 30 percent in one other season. For his career, he's a 27.7 percent 3-point shooter.

This is the season that all changes. His quotes make it clear that he's more than aware of the narrative surrounding his jumper, he showed solid progress last season, shooting 32 percent over the final 39 games and now has legendary sharpshooter Kyle Korver to learn from.

He's not going to turn into Korver overnight, but he will put up a career-high mark from 3.

5. Eric Bledsoe will make his first All-Star Game

The All-Star Game is a time for celebrating individual skills and accomplishments, but there's no question that team success factors into who gets selected for the game. There's no quota or requirement regarding how many players the top teams are supposed to have, but we've seen time and again that they get the benefit of the doubt when it comes to selecting reserves.

Giannis is pretty much guaranteed to be a starter, and the Bucks are pretty much guaranteed to be one of the best teams in the East, which leads us to start thinking about who will be their second All-Star.

Last season, it was Khris Middleton who made his first appearance, and it was hard to argue against that decision. If there was an argument to be made, though, it was that Eric Bledsoe was more deserving of the slot. The point guard's continued playoff failures in the conference finals overshadowed the fact that he was fantastic for the Bucks last season, and there's no reason that shouldn't continue.

This season, he'll finally break through and earn his first All-Star nod.