The NBA finally released its schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday, which means we can finally take a look at some of the key games on the calendar for No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. The French phenom who was taken first overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the June draft will make his NBA debut on Oct. 25 at home against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. It's a real "trial by fire" moment for the rookie right off the bat, and it should be an exciting matchup on both sides.

As one of the most heralded prospects in recent memory, each of Wembanyama's games is going to draw tons of attention both at home and on the road. But there are five key matchups worth circling on the calendar that will be must-see television when it happens. Here's five of the most intriguing games for Wembanyama and the Spurs for the upcoming season.

NBA debut: Mavericks at Spurs -- Oct. 25

It's his first game, it's nationally televised and it's against the last highly touted international prospect in Doncic. This is going to be an entertaining one, and all eyes are going to be on Wemby to see how he performs in his first real test. Wembanyama shouldn't have too difficult of a time putting points on the board given Dallas' lack of size to contend with the 7-3 behemoth. But his defense will certainly be put to the test in the paint as Doncic and Kyrie Irving will surely try to see how solid of a rim protector he is.

First matchup vs. Chet Holmgren: Spurs at Thunder -- Nov. 14

We've got a double unicorn sighting in this matchup. Holmgren and Wembanyama could end up being a rivalry talked about years from now as both are over 7-feet and possess the grace and skill of much smaller guards. They've been compared to each other before, and my CBS Sports colleague Colin Ward-Henninger wrote about how Wemby overshadowed Holmgren in Summer League just due to the sheer spectacle that was Wemby-mania this offseason. But on Nov. 14 we'll get to see these two unique players face off for the first of what could be many matchups in what could be long careers for the both of them.

Wembanyama vs. LeBron: Lakers at Spurs -- Dec. 13

This is the first of two games in three nights against the Lakers in mid-December. But the first one will be the more talked about matchup as Wemby will make his debut against LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers. James has had high praise for Wembanyama in the past, saying last season: "Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years, "but [Wembanyama] is more like an alien." Well LeBron will get to face off against that alien in December, and Wembanyama will have a tough test with Anthony Davis likely tasked with slowing down he No. 1 overall pick.

Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson: Spurs at Blazers -- Dec. 28

Prior to being drafted No. 1 overall, Wembanyama had this to say about Henderson: "He's really a great player. If I was never born, I think he would deserve the first spot." That's kind of like a compliment, right? Henderson figures to be an electric guard, and depending on if the Blazers ever get the Damian Lillard trade request sorted out, he'll be the face of Portland's team for the foreseeable future. Henderson also already made the bold claim that he will be Rookie of the Year this season, despite many already tabbing Wembanyama for that award. There's countless storylines about this matchup, and luckily we're getting it early on the calendar so we won't have to wait too long to see these two face off.

No. 1 vs No. 2: Hornets at Spurs -- Jan. 12

Unlike previous draft years where there was some debate about who should go No. 1 overall, Wembanyama was the clear cut choice. Instead, there was more debate about who the Hornets should take between Miller and Henderson. Charlotte opted for Miler and so we'll get to see the top two draft picks face off in mid-January. Miller didn't have a great Summer League showing, so hopefully by the time this game rolls around he'll find his rhythm in Charlotte.