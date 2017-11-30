Flagrant Two Podcast: Blazers' Olshey talks Portland, path to becoming an NBA GM

Bill Reiter interviews GM Neil Olshey about the Blazers, the roster, and much more

On this episode of CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Portland Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey joins Bill Reiter to discuss how he ended up becoming an NBA general manager (5:35), the turning point of his career and who his influences were (9:40), the challenges of building a team in Portland (16:27), who on the Blazers' roster could be a breakout player in the future (25:06), how he evaluates players from smaller schools like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum (32:09), Olshey's reaction to McCollum blowing kisses at Evan Fournier (41:08), Jusuf Nurkic's impact since trading for him last season (50:45), and much more.  

