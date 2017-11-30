Flagrant Two Podcast: Blazers' Olshey talks Portland, path to becoming an NBA GM
Bill Reiter interviews GM Neil Olshey about the Blazers, the roster, and much more
On this episode of CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Portland Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey joins Bill Reiter to discuss how he ended up becoming an NBA general manager (5:35), the turning point of his career and who his influences were (9:40), the challenges of building a team in Portland (16:27), who on the Blazers' roster could be a breakout player in the future (25:06), how he evaluates players from smaller schools like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum (32:09), Olshey's reaction to McCollum blowing kisses at Evan Fournier (41:08), Jusuf Nurkic's impact since trading for him last season (50:45), and much more.
Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn
-
LBJ said Simmons can be better than him
James told the then-LSU star he can be better than him, but must put in the work
-
Grizzlies GM: Team is not rebuilding
Memphis fired its coach and is in the midst of a nine-game skid, but remain 'full speed ah...
-
WATCH: Drake interviewed Kyle Lowry
His sideline reporting needs a bit of work
-
NBA 2K patch fails to fix M.J. tongue
We're waiting for a patch to fix the patch to fix M.J.'s tongue
-
Porzingis sprains ankle, X-rays negative
The 7-foot-3 forward rolled his ankle after being stepped on by Miami's Justise Winslow
-
NBA Wednesday scores, news, highlights
Ben Simmons and Aaron Gordon had big nights, and you'll be surprised which Pelican got himself...
Add a Comment