Flagrant Two Podcast: Cavs continue to slide; fallout from Wizards-Warriors fight

In this episode: On a Monday edition of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss the Cavs losing four of their last five games (2:15), Markelle Fultz being out indefinitely (15:30), whether the league got it right with the Draymond Green-Bradley Beal fight (24:45), and Russell Westbrook making more triple-double history (34:00). Also, in a CBS Sports Flagrant Two exclusive, "LeBron James" stops by to talk about the Cavs' recent struggles (29:50).

Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!

Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn