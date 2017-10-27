Flagrant Two Podcast: D'Angelo Russell interview; can Giannis win MVP and MIP?
D'Angelo Russell joins Bill and Reid to discuss the Nets and their early success this season
In this episode: In the first ever CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast Buy or Sell, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave decide whether the Clippers are actually better without Chris Paul (3:02), how much longer Jeff Hornacek will be coaching the Knicks (8:21), how competitive this year's Rookie of the Year race will be (10:22), whether Giannis can win MVP and MIP (15:05) and whether the Celtics can be among the top-half of teams in the Eastern Conference Gordon Hayward (19:10). Reid also caught up with Celtics guard Jaylen Brown to talk how he fits in the Celtics system and his improved shooting (22:50) and D'Angelo Russell joins the podcast to discuss the Nets' early season success (34:00), who the best the team in New York is (38:45), playing with Ben Simmons in high school (43:07), and much more.
