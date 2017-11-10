Flagrant Two Podcast: Debating the NBA's top 'unicorn;' Reid's top-five rookie PGs

In this episode: On a Friday edition of the Flagrant Two Podcast, Bill Reiter returns to the show to discuss with Reid Forgrave which "unicorn" -- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kristaps Porzingis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid or Ben Simmons -- is the future of the NBA in and the guys discuss LeBron's comments about Isaiah Thomas. Then Reid breaks down some potential future unicorns as we head into college season with his top prospects to watch in college hoops. Finally, Reid gives us his top-5 rookie point guards to this point in the season.

