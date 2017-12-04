Flagrant Two Podcast: Everyone's getting ejected, Derrick Rose ready to return
Bill and Reid discuss the number of ejections around the league, and more
In this episode: On this episode of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss players getting ejected left and right (1:30), whether the Thunder can survive despite their lack of scoring (12:50), the "LaVar Ball Rule" (27:41), Derrick Rose's potential return to Cleveland (30:23), Anthony Davis' latest Injury (32:00), Donovan Mitchell's 41-point explosion (36:16), and Nerlens Noel's mid-game hot dog run (42:50).
Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 4: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Bucks vs. Celtics odds, computer picks
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Bucks-Celtics 10,000 with unexpected results
-
Three potential DeAndre Jordan trades
The Clippers could look to deal DAJ after the injury to Blake Griffin
-
NBA Power Rankings: Cavs riding high
In this week's Power Rankings, LeBron cannot be contained by anyone and the Griz can't stop...
-
Pels' Davis day-to-day with groin strain
The Pelicans' big man was diagnosed with adductor strain on Monday
-
Lakers to enforce 'LaVar Ball Rule'
Ball has had something to say after every Laker game this season, but Los Angeles is tired...
Add a Comment