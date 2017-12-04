Flagrant Two Podcast: Everyone's getting ejected, Derrick Rose ready to return

In this episode: On this episode of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss players getting ejected left and right (1:30), whether the Thunder can survive despite their lack of scoring (12:50), the "LaVar Ball Rule" (27:41), Derrick Rose's potential return to Cleveland (30:23), Anthony Davis' latest Injury (32:00), Donovan Mitchell's 41-point explosion (36:16), and Nerlens Noel's mid-game hot dog run (42:50).

