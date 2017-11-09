Flagrant Two Podcast: How good are the Celtics? Any concerns about the Thunder?
The Flagrant Two Podcast team breaks down the Celtics, Thunder and more
In this episode: On this episode of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast Reid Forgrave and producer Joey Levin get into the Celtics having the best record in the NBA and whether or not they will be able to sustain their early success (4:34), Lonzo Ball's early season struggles and whether or not we should be concerned (15:35), what the hell is going on is OKC (25:52) and the latest on the Bobby Portis-Nikola Mirotic situation in Chicago.
