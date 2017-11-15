Flagrant Two Podcast: Is LeBron the king of New York? Where's the love for Boogie, AD?

Bill and Reid discuss LeBron's vintage MSG performance, the twin towers in NOLA and more

In this episode: On this edition of the CBS Sports' Flagrant Two Podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss LeBron James' performance Monday night in New York (2:00), how legit the Knicks are outside of Kristaps Porzingis (9:20), the beef over LeBron calling himself king of New York (25:40), whether the Celtics are the future of the Eastern Conference (22:30), Joel Embiid playing a career high in minutes (34:03) and why no one seems to be talking about DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis in New Orleans (42:45). 

