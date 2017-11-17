Flagrant Two Podcast: Jamal Crawford on T-wolves' future; imagining LeBron on 76ers
Crawford also discussed Lonzo Ball and Chris Paul
On a Friday edition of CBS Sports' The Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss the ongoing battle in the NBA for LeBron James' services next season (1:39), and why the 76ers may be the dark horse favorite to land the King (3:05). The guys also discuss the Cavs new sleep schedule (15:00), KD's loyalty (15:40) and professor Stephen Curry (19:40). Then Reid has a one-on-one with Jamal Crawford where Crawford talks about what it's like playing for Tom Thibodeau (23:00), the Timberwolves' defensive issues (24:20), playing with Chris Paul and Jimmy Butler (26:23), Lonzo Ball's future (27:56), and Andrew Wiggins' ceiling (30:25).
