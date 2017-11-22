Flagrant Two Podcast: LaVar Ball calls out Lonzo's coaches, Lakers win again

On a Thanksgiving week edition of CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave are joined by America's Lakers Podcast co-host Aaron Larsuel to discuss the Lakers back-to-back wins and being eighth currently in the Western Conference (1:50), how this Lakers team would be with Paul George (15:00) and LaVar Ball's comments about the coaching staff and what impact he's having on Lonzo's rookie season (20:00). Then the guys discuss the unbeatable Celtics (30:50), the Cavaliers' resurgence (34:45), Paul Millsap's injury (40:30), the Clippers' free fall (45:05) and what they are most thankful for in the NBA this season (51:30).

