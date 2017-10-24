Flagrant Two Podcast: Malik Monk interview; Giannis the new MVP favorite

In this episode: On the newest episode of CBS Sports' Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave discuss Giannis Antetokounmpo's incredible start to the season and him being the favorite now for MVP (3:00) and the rough start for the Oklahoma City Thunder (7:45). Then Reid sits down with Charlotte rookie guard Malik Monk at Hornets practice (13:56) to discuss his pick for Rookie of the Year (14:00), how he's adjusting to playing in the NBA (15:10), playing backup point guard to Kemba Walker (16:57), who he frames his game after (17:57) and much more. Finally, Bill and Reid talk about the best fits for Eric Bledsoe (36:30) and Dwyane Wade coming off the bench for the Cavs (44:40).

