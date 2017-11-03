Flagrant Two Podcast: Marvin Bagley III interview; Reid's first Rookie Five Rankings
Duke's star freshman discusses the one-and-done rule, his biggest NBA influences and rap
In this episode: On a Friday edition of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Reid Forgrave sits down with Duke star freshman and projected 2018 NBA lottery pick Marvin Bagley III to discuss his new rap song and who his influences are (8:10), how his family compares the Ball family (16:00), which NBA player he studies and models his game after (18:10), his thoughts on the one-and-done rule in the NBA (26:00), and much more. Finally Reid caps of the show with his first ever Rookie Five Rankings.
Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn
-
NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Simmons No. 1
It's a great rookie class, and there have been some highs and lows so far in the young sea...
-
Giannis just wants to have a garage sale
Giannis Antetokounmpo, great salesman.
-
Damian Lillard hits winner over Lakers
Damian Lillard just put out a new album called 'Ice in my veins'
-
Spurs have Aldridge problem vs. Warriors
A game of diminishing returns for the former All-Star showcases the limitations of what he...
-
Wade compares 2014 Heat to bad marriage
Wade has reunited with LeBron James in Cleveland and some Miami memories have surfaced
-
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers odds, picks
Mike McClure has won 4 of his last 5 NBA picks and nailed Games 6 and 7 of the World Serie...
Add a Comment