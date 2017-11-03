Flagrant Two Podcast: Marvin Bagley III interview; Reid's first Rookie Five Rankings

In this episode: On a Friday edition of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Reid Forgrave sits down with Duke star freshman and projected 2018 NBA lottery pick Marvin Bagley III to discuss his new rap song and who his influences are (8:10), how his family compares the Ball family (16:00), which NBA player he studies and models his game after (18:10), his thoughts on the one-and-done rule in the NBA (26:00), and much more. Finally Reid caps of the show with his first ever Rookie Five Rankings.

