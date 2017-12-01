Flagrant Two Podcast: NBA quarter-season awards; one-on-one with Wizards' Porter

With one quarter of the NBA season in the books, Bill and Reid have some awards to dish out

In this episode: On a Friday edition of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two Podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave give their quarter-season NBA Awards including Most Improved Player (5:00), Defensive Player of the Year (9:00), Sixth Man of the Year (17:00), Executive of the Year (21:00), Rookie of the Year (29:00) and MVP (33:00).  There's also some special "Flagrant Two Awards" mixed in, such as Bum of the Year (42:00). Finally, the guys dive into Reid's one-on-one at Wizards practice with Otto Porter (56:00).  

