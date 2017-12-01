Flagrant Two Podcast: NBA quarter-season awards; one-on-one with Wizards' Porter
With one quarter of the NBA season in the books, Bill and Reid have some awards to dish out
In this episode: On a Friday edition of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two Podcast, Bill Reiter and Reid Forgrave give their quarter-season NBA Awards including Most Improved Player (5:00), Defensive Player of the Year (9:00), Sixth Man of the Year (17:00), Executive of the Year (21:00), Rookie of the Year (29:00) and MVP (33:00). There's also some special "Flagrant Two Awards" mixed in, such as Bum of the Year (42:00). Finally, the guys dive into Reid's one-on-one at Wizards practice with Otto Porter (56:00).
Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn
-
Magic vs. Warriors odds, simulation
SportsLine simulated Warriors vs. Magic 10,000 times, with some surprising results
-
Three under-the-radar NBA storylines
In all three cases of these early-season, under-the-radar surprises, perception, so far, hasn't...
-
NBA Rookie Rankings: Mitchell jumps up
Some rookies continue to ride the wave, while others are getting more and more consistent
-
Right now, Mason is better than Fox
After four years at Kansas, Mason is much better equipped to make an immediate impact on the...
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We have the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
-
Knicks Twitter gets Porzingis news
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans, but it appears their unicorn will be OK
Add a Comment