Flagrant Two Podcast: One-on-one with new Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk

In this episode: In a special edition edition of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter goes sits down for a one-on-one with new Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk. Schlenk gets into his philosophy on scouting (8:15), why Golden State had so much success drafting while he was there as assistant general manager (10:12), his days as video coordinator under Pat Riley in Miami and how that influenced his career (16:00), the moves he's made early on as GM of the Hawks (26:00), including the decision to trade Dwight Howard (27:15) and his thoughts on the new draft rules and tanking (36:00) and much more.

