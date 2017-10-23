Flagrant Two Podcast: One-on-one with new Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk
The ex-Warriors assistant GM shares his philosophy on scouting and why Golden State had so much success drafting
In this episode: In a special edition edition of the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast, Bill Reiter goes sits down for a one-on-one with new Atlanta Hawks GM Travis Schlenk. Schlenk gets into his philosophy on scouting (8:15), why Golden State had so much success drafting while he was there as assistant general manager (10:12), his days as video coordinator under Pat Riley in Miami and how that influenced his career (16:00), the moves he's made early on as GM of the Hawks (26:00), including the decision to trade Dwight Howard (27:15) and his thoughts on the new draft rules and tanking (36:00) and much more.
Follow @SportsReiter and @ReidForgrave on Twitter!
Subscribe: via iTunes / Stitcher / TuneIn
-
Suns engaged in Bledsoe trade talks?
Eric Bledsoe will not be playing against the Kings. Could there be more to come?
-
Wade to take bench role with Cavs
J.R. Smith back in the starting lineup after Dwyane Wade's early struggles to start the se...
-
Warriors tanked when they drafted Barnes
Travis Schlenk, a former Warriors exec, told CBS Sports' Bill Reiter that Golden State tanked...
-
A timeline into the Suns' disaster
The Suns have been doomed for awhile now it just finally came to a head this season
-
Drummond is making his free throws now
Andre Drummond is making his free throws now, and Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says this is...
-
How OKC handled first crunch time
Carmelo Anthony touched the ball less than Raymond Felton.
Add a Comment