Floyd Mayweather says (jokes?) he wants to play Kobe Bryant 1-on-1 for million bucks

You may have heard that earlier this week, the Los Angeles Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryant's jerseys during halftime of their game against the Golden State Warriors.

To commemorate the honor, Kobe released an animated video titled "Dear Basketball." Then, on Friday, Kobe put another video on Instagram that gave a little behind-the-scenes look at the video. Which, really is not notable at all. It's kind of interesting, but there's really no reason to write about it.

What is notable, however, is the fact that Floyd Mayweather for some reason commented on the post that he wants to play Kobe 1-on-1 for a million bucks.

Specifically, Mayweather wrote, "I'm ready to play you one on one for $1,000,000." Which is a pretty funny way to phrase it, because it seems to indicate that Money Mayweather has been training for this moment for a long time, and is only now ready for the challenge.

Thanks to some strong investigative work, here's an exclusive look at Kobe's reaction, in which he let Mayweather know how many seconds it would take for him to win.

Anyways, Mayweather could just be joking about this, but he's never been shy about putting money on the line, so who knows.

One thing we do know, however, is that Kobe could beat Mayweather in 1-on-1 with one hand tied behind his back.