Forbes' '30 Under 30': Giannis Antetokounmpo, Blake Griffin and Skylar Diggins-Smith make the list

The Forbes "30 Under 30" list is out for 2019. The annual list highlights entrepreneurs who are -- you guessed it -- under 30 years old in various fields. The fields range from health care to social to celebrities to athletes. The athletes list has a few familiar faces, among them the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Pistons' Blake Griffin, the Dallas Wings' Skylar Diggins-Smith and the Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor.

Antetokounmpo is actually tied for the youngest on the list at just 23. Tennis star Madison Keys, Olympian Mikaela Shiffrin and golfer Lexi Thompson are also 23 years old. Antetokounmpo, a breakout star who graced the cover of "NBA 2K19" this year, is also signed with Nike. One of the best athletes in the NBA, Antetokounmpo's Bucks got off to a red-hot start this season, and are now 10-3 -- second in the East behind the Raptors.

It feels like Blake Griffin has been been around forever, but he's only 29 years old. Griffin has a huge sponsorship with Red Bull that has him on the list -- not to mention his monster five-year $171 million contract. The Pistons have been up and down and are 6-6 on the year.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has deals with Puma and BodyArmor, and she's one of the faces of the WNBA. Diggins-Smith was ninth in the WNBA in scoring last season, putting up 18.3 points per game, while the Wings made it to the playoffs last year but were eliminated by the Phoenix Mercury.

Other big names on the list included the Panthers' Dontari Poe, golfer Justin Thomas and Olympian Adam Rippon. You can see the full list here.