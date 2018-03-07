Forget LeBron to Philly; King James and the East better not sleep on the surging 76ers

As the summer -- July 1 and the start of free agency, specifically -- moves closer and closer, the speculation about where LeBron James will play next season will grow more rampant.

Over the past few weeks, Philadelphia has suddenly emerged as the potential destination most en vogue, for reasons both legitimate and a bit absurd.

The Sixers have a young and talented team, and will be one of the few clubs who will have the cap space to give LeBron a max contract. And "The King" clearly thinks highly of the Sixers' youngs stars, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

But the speculation was also fueled by billboards put up in Cleveland by a Philly-based company, and wild speculation that LeBron was in Philadelphia checking out schools over the All-Star break. (He was actually in Los Angeles.)

All of that, though, is still months away. For now, the Sixers' focus is on making the playoffs for the first time since 2012. If they do, they could be a problem for the rest of the Eastern Conference -- LeBron James and the Cavaliers included. Fittingly, the Sixers would be slated to meet in the first round if the season ended today.

Winners of 10 of their last 13 games, the young Sixers seem to be putting things together at the right time. Following their win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, the Sixers are 18-9 since the start of 2018, tied for the sixth-best record in the league, and second-best record in the East over that span. But even more impressive is their plus-6.4 net rating over the past two-plus months. Since the turn of the calendar, only the Houston Rockets, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors have better net ratings.

The growth from the early part of the season -- they were 14-18 at one point, and are now 35-28 -- to now has been encouraging. And not only to outside observers, but also to the man guiding the Sixers forward.

"You don't want to over dramatize the importance of every game," Sixers coach Brett Brown said before his team took on the Bucks on Sunday night, when asked about how facing other playoff caliber teams can help his young squad prepare for the postseason. "And so I don't. I really don't. In my head I see this thing cleanly to lead up until we hope to achieve our goal of being in the playoffs. And so inch by inch, incrementally, don't skip steps, all the stuff you'd expect me to say, we try to do. I really try to leave that message. And it does add up, it all adds up. I see progress. I see us being a little bit sharper, a little bit tighter at the end of the games and fourth periods."

There are other encouraging signs as well in Philadelphia. The Sixers' regular starting lineup of Simmons, JJ Redick, Robert Covington, Dario Saric and Embiid has the best net rating -- plus-17.7 points per 100 possessions -- of any starting lineup in the league. And they've made some recent moves in the buyout market, bringing in Ersan Ilyasova and Marco Belinelli to help bolster their bench, which up until this point has been one of their biggest weaknesses. Plus, as rotations shorten in the postseason, a lack of depth becomes less of a problem.

Now, this all isn't to say everything is perfect in Philly. The Sixers are still one of the youngest teams in the league, and liable to do things inexperienced teams do, such as give up a 20-point lead in the first half and a 19-point lead in the second half in their loss to the Bucks on Sunday. And most key members of their roster, save for Redick, have never played in the postseason before. As the 3-point specialist himself said in Milwaukee on Sunday night: "For a lot of these guys, this is the first time they've played games that matter this late in the season."

But this season, this first trip to the playoffs since the start of "The Process," won't just be a learning experience. In Embiid and Simmons the Sixers have the stars you need to win in the postseason, and they have a top-notch defense to match. Entering Wednesday, their defensive rating is a stout 103.3, which ties them with none other than the Warriors for fifth in the league.

They may not have what it takes just yet to knock out LeBron and the Cavs in the first round, if that's who they end up facing, but no team in the East is going to be signing up to take on the Sixers come April.