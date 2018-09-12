Former All-Star big man Andrew Bynum works out at Lakers facility as he attempts NBA comeback, per report
Bynum hasn't played in the NBA since the 2013-14 season
It's been four seasons since we've last seen former All-Star big man Andrew Bynum in the NBA, but he has reportedly kicked his comeback attempt into high gear. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Bynum has most recently been using the Los Angeles Lakers' facilities to work out and get in pick-up games.
Per Charania's report, this wasn't an official Lakers workout. Still, it's not hard to see this as the Lakers greasing the wheels for a potential reunion should they like what they see from Bynum's workouts.
The Lakers are notably thin in the frontcourt heading into the season, with JaVale McGee projected to be the starting center. Rookie Moritz Wagner and fellow youngster Ivica Zubac are the only other true big men on the Lakers squad. Perhaps taking a flyer on Bynum -- who, for all his faults, was always supremely talented -- wouldn't be the worst idea for the Lakers.
At this point, however, we're still a long ways away from an NBA team offering Bynum a contract. He'll by 31 next month, has had numerous knee problems in the past, and again, hasn't played in the NBA since 2014. It shouldn't be a surprise at all if teams take a look at him and decide not to sign him.
Still, this is definitely a story worth following. It isn't every day that former top-10 picks try to make a comeback after four years out of the league.
