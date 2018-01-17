Former Boston Celtic Jo Jo White dies at 71 after battle with cancer

Former Boston Celtics guard Jo Jo White has passed away at the age of 71 after a long battle with brain cancer, the Celtics announced on Tuesday.

We are terribly saddened by the passing of the great Jo Jo White. He was a champion and a gentleman; supremely talented and brilliant on the court, and endlessly gracious off of it.



Full statement: https://t.co/sYgSvZJu0A pic.twitter.com/1Eu8G2Qr8a — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 17, 2018

White was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015, after a 12-year NBA career, the majority of which was spent with the Celtics. White averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 assists and 4.0 rebounds for his career, and helped lead Boston to NBA titles in 1974 and 1976. The seven-time All-Star was named the 1976 NBA Finals MVP, and in 1982 the Celtics retired his No. 10 jersey.

White had battled brain cancer for a long time, including a 2010 surgery to remove a tumor.

"We are terribly saddened by the passing of the great Jo Jo White," the Celtics said in a statement. "He was a champion and a gentleman; supremely talented and brilliant on the court, and endlessly gracious off of it. Jo Jo was a key member of two championship teams, an NBA Finals MVP, a gold medal-winning Olympian, and a Hall of Famer. His contributions to the team's championship legacy may have only been surpassed by the deep and lasting impact that he had in the community. The thoughts and sympathies of the entire Celtics organization are with the White family."