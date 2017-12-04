Former Celtic Jason Terry praises Danny Ainge's 'guts' to trade away Pierce, Garnett

Much of what the Boston Celtics have become in recent years is due to the 2013 trade that sent franchise legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for what turned out to be four first-round draft picks.

The trade thus far has yielded Boston Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, two of the most exciting and promising young players in the NBA, and this past summer Boston included Brooklyn's 2018 pick as part of the deal that brought them point guard Kyrie Irving.

The Nets, on the other hand, went absolutely nowhere after trading for Pierce and Garnett, and the loss of the first-round picks has left the franchise with very little young talent. Brooklyn's poor performance in the years following the trade improved the position of Boston's draft picks, and made the deal even sweeter for Celtics general manager Danny Ainge.

An often forgotten piece of the deal was Jason Terry, whom the Celtics sent to Brooklyn along with Pierce and Garnett. In retrospect the trade looks great for the Celtics, but Terry, now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, reminds us that at the time it was not an easy deal for Ainge to make.

"For [Ainge] to stick his neck out there and trade two franchise pieces and sacrifice for the future, that took a lot," Terry said, via The Sporting News. "That was not an easy decision for them."

Terry went on to praise Ainge's willingness to part with two essential parts of last year's Celtics team -- Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley -- this summer.

"That was the big thing," Terry said. "Coming back again last summer, trading Avery Bradley and Isaiah Thomas, two guys that got them to the Eastern Conference finals, that took a lot of guts. But Danny knows what he is doing, he has been around this league a long time, not only as a player, but as a coach and in the front office now. He has had so much success, because he has an eye for talent."

The result is a 20-4 Celtics team that appears to be in position to challenge the three-time defending Eastern Conference champion Cavaliers. On Monday the Celtics face Terry's Bucks, who have a few solid young players themselves in Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon and, when he returns from injury, Jabari Parker.