Former Atlanta Hawks senior vice president of financial planning and analysis Lester Jones was indicted last week by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia and charged with wire fraud for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars of the team's money.

An audit by the Hawks uncovered what they say are evidence of his crimes, according to The Athletic. Jones, a long-time executive in their finance department, allegedly embezzled $3.8 million in team funds through fraudulent purchases he got authorized on the franchise's business credit cards. In his position, Jones had control over the team's American Express account and issued himself multiple corporate cards.

Federal prosecutors allege he used those cards to purchase trips, cars, concert tickets, gifts and more. Jones allegedly paid for numerous trips to destinations like the Bahamas, Thailand, Switzerland and more, and also bought a Porsche with team funds. Jones allegedly altered documents and bills to make them seem like they were for legitimate organizational purposes and then sent them to the team's accounting department for approval.

The Athletic cites an example of Jones getting a $229,968.76 bill paid for by the team for what he claimed was the franchise's stay at the Wynn in Las Vegas during their run to the semifinals of the NBA Cup. However, that amount was to pay for personal spending, according to federal prosecutors, and Jones altered an email from American Express to show the charges were from the Wynn.

Jones is no longer employed by the Hawks.