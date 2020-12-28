Swaggy P is making his return to professional basketball.

After a two-year absence, former NBA guard Nick Young will sign with the Zhejiang Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He will join fellow ex-NBA player Wilson Chandler on the Lions. Young, formerly one of the best shooters in basketball, is best known for stints with the Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers. He won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2018, but his career stalled from there.

Young, 35, did not re-sign with the Warriors after that championship, and struggled to draw interest in the NBA. He signed with the Denver Nuggets in December, 2018, but played only four games with them before being waived. He has been out of professional basketball ever since.

But given his age and skill set, the idea that Young might still be able to produce is not particularly far-fetched. Older Americans thrive in China somewhat routinely. Stephon Marbury was a contributor in the CBA beyond his 40th birthday. Jeremy Lin, also in his 30s, averaged over 22 points per game there last season. Young's athleticism may have waned, but there is little reason to believe he can't at least still shoot.

If he can, this CBA stint could serve as a possible audition for a future return to the NBA. Lin drew interest from the Warriors this offseason. Perhaps Young could turn a successful stint in China into a similar opportunity.