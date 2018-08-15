Former Maryland hoops standout kicks basketball, flips off crowd during epic ejection in Venezuelan league
It's safe to say that Terrell Stoglin wasn't happy with the officiating
Terrell Stoglin played two standout seasons for the Maryland basketball program from 2010-2012, but he might go down in hoops history for an entirely different reason. Stoglin, now 26 and playing in the Liga Profesional de Baloncesto in Venezuela, unleashed one of the most epic on-court tirades we've seen.
We're not quite sure what set him off, but when Stoglin was done going after the refs, he even turned to the crowd and showed them a finger that most people don't like being shown. Watch the madness for yourself.
So if you're scoring at home, here's what Stoglin did in a matter of seconds:
- Took the basketball out of the referee's hands
- Kicked the basketball into the stands (an excellent kick, for what it's worth)
- Ripped off his jersey and threw it in the general direction of another official
- Flipped off a large section of the crowd on his way to the locker room
It basically checks all the boxes for a multi-faceted, legendary ejection.
A 6-foot-1 guard, Stoglin averaged 21.6 points per game as a sophomore at Maryland before being suspended for his junior year for an undisclosed violation of a university rule. Stoglin then declared for the NBA Draft but was not selected, and he had a stint in the NBA Summer League before playing for several teams overseas.
No matter how his career turns out, Stoglin can rest assured that he provided sports fans with one of the great ejection videos of all time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Melo pens 'thank you' letter to OKC
Anthony had nothing but positive things to say about his fans and teammates in Oklahoma Ci...
-
Ranking top 50 NBA free agents
Here are the top prizes left in the 2018 NBA offseason
-
Dwight wants to evolve into K.D., Davis
Howard, 32, wants to spend the next decade evolving his game
-
Harden involved in nightclub incident
While Harden's connection to the club incident is unclear, one report says a member of his...
-
D'Antoni bullish on Houston fit for Melo
D'Antoni coached Anthony in New York but their relationship soured, and he ultimately walked...