Former Maryland hoops standout kicks basketball, flips off crowd during epic ejection in Venezuelan league

Terrell Stoglin played two standout seasons for the Maryland basketball program from 2010-2012, but he might go down in hoops history for an entirely different reason. Stoglin, now 26 and playing in the Liga Profesional de Baloncesto in Venezuela, unleashed one of the most epic on-court tirades we've seen.

We're not quite sure what set him off, but when Stoglin was done going after the refs, he even turned to the crowd and showed them a finger that most people don't like being shown. Watch the madness for yourself.

If you are going to make an exit, make it count @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/k0NF3O9kyM — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 13, 2018

So if you're scoring at home, here's what Stoglin did in a matter of seconds:

Took the basketball out of the referee's hands



Kicked the basketball into the stands (an excellent kick, for what it's worth)



Ripped off his jersey and threw it in the general direction of another official



Flipped off a large section of the crowd on his way to the locker room



It basically checks all the boxes for a multi-faceted, legendary ejection.

A 6-foot-1 guard, Stoglin averaged 21.6 points per game as a sophomore at Maryland before being suspended for his junior year for an undisclosed violation of a university rule. Stoglin then declared for the NBA Draft but was not selected, and he had a stint in the NBA Summer League before playing for several teams overseas.

No matter how his career turns out, Stoglin can rest assured that he provided sports fans with one of the great ejection videos of all time.