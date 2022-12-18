Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched one of his teenage daughters in the jaw during an argument, according to a report by CBS Miami. Stoudemire, the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year whose career included lengthy stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.

According to a police report, the dispute began when the victim's grandmother called for her and Stoudemire did not like the way in which she spoke to her grandmother. The father and daughter then began arguing over whether she had an "attitude" before Stoudemire allegedly punched her on the right side of her face when she began "talking back again." Stoudemire then allegedly slapped his daughter in the face and then again on the left side of her body.

Investigators reported that the girl's mother, Stoudemire's ex-wife, showed them photos of her daughter crying with blood running down her face. Stoudemire told police that her daughter was upset because "she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and liar."

A police report did not indicate which of Stoudemire's two daughters were involved in the altercation. The six-time NBA All-Star has two daughters, ages 17 and 14.

Stoudemire played professional basketball from 2002 until 2020, with his crowning achievement coming in 2004 when he earned a bronze medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics as a member of the United States men's basketball team. In addition to the Suns and the Knicks, Stoudemire also played for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat before finishing his playing career in international leagues.

Stoudemire was later released from jail on a $1,500 bond.