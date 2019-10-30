Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire signs deal to play for Fujian Sturgeons in China
Stoudemire last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season for the Miami Heat
The BIG3 is slowly becoming a showcasing opportunity for former NBA players who are either looking to prolong their playing careers, or hopefully make the jump back to The Association. While the Detroit Pistons recently waived Joe Johnson after picking up the reigning BIG3 MVP over the summer, the fact that he worked out for several NBA teams shows that the league is noticing those in the BIG3.
The latest to sign a contract elsewhere is Amar'e Stoudemire, who led Tri State in scoring and rebounding averaging 16.8 points and 7.1 rebounds a night. Stoudemire, 36, signed a deal to play with the Fujian Sturgeons of the Chinese Basketball Association this season. Stoudemire will be playing with other former NBA players, Ty Lawson and Erick Green while in China, and joins Lance Stephenson and Jeremy Lin as the latest former NBA players to take their careers to China.
Stoudemire last played in the NBA during the 2015-16 season with the Miami Heat, where he averaged 5.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 52 games. Injuries hampered the tail end of his career, but together with Steve Nash in Phoenix, the pair formed an electric duo that made it to the Western Conference Finals three times during his tenure with the Suns. Stoudemire was a six-time All-Star, the 2002-03 Rookie of the Year and made five All-NBA teams over his 15-year career in the NBA.
