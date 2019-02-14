Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas signs with BIG3 League, enters 2019 draft pool

Gilbert Arenas is continuing his professional basketball career.

Arenas, a star who made his name in the NBA during the mid-2000s when he made it to three All-NBA teams, has signed on to play in the BIG3 League for the 2019 season. The 38-year-old made the announcement as the host of the No Chill Podcast on Thursday morning while talking with BIG3 League owner Ice Cube.

The former All-Star guard initially entered the NBA as a little-known second-round draft pick of the Golden State Warriors in 2001. While playing for one of the worst teams in the league, Arenas flourished, averaging 18.3 points per game while starting all 82 games for Golden State during his second season.

However, it was with the Washington Wizards where the man nicknamed "Agent Zero" and "Hibachi" would truly blossom. Arenas signed a six-year, $60 million deal with Washington prior to the start of the 2003-04 season and by the time the 2004-05 season came around, he was scoring 22.5 points per game and leading the Wizards to their first playoff berth since the 1996-97 campaign. Along with Larry Hughes (22.0 points per game), the duo formed the highest-scoring backcourt in the league while Arenas notched his first All-Star appearance.

Arenas would go onto even more success over the next two seasons, averaging 29.3 points per game during the 2005-06 season (fourth in the NBA) and 28.4 points per game in 2006-07 while being named to the All-NBA Third Team during the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons and the All-NBA Second during the 2006-07 season.

However, injuries derailed his career following a six-year contract worth $111 million in 2008 and Arenas played in just 68 games over the next four seasons before he was traded to the Orlando Magic during the 2010-11 season.

The University of Arizona product last played during the 2011-12 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, appearing in just 17 games. He left the NBA with career averages of 20.7 points and 5.3 assists per game on 42.1 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc in 11 seasons played.

The BIG3 League will expand from eight to 12 teams for the 2019 season and Arenas will enter as part of the league's draft pool. Among the former NBA stars that have already entered the BIG3 draft pool for the first time include Lamar Odom, Carlos Arroyo, Steve Blake and former first-round pick Royce White.

The BIG3 has also reduced the age of eligibility to 27, with players still required to have regular-season NBA or professional international basketball experience. By expanding, the BIG3 will play games two nights per week and will visit 18 cities over the course of the season, with three games played at each venue.