Former NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson improving after suffering a stroke, per report

Former NBA All-Star and New York basketball legend Kenny Anderson has suffered a stroke.

According to a report from the New York Daily News, Anderson had to be hospitalized after suffering a stroke. His wife, Natasha, released a statement regarding her husband's status.

"We would like to thank everyone for reaching out on behalf of Kenny," Anderson's wife, Natasha, said in a statement. "Our family is extremely grateful for all the prayers and love that we have received over the last few days. We appreciate you continuing to respect our privacy as Kenny heals."

While the New York Daily News didn't go into detail regarding Anderson's well-being, Adam Zagoria of the New York Times stated that Anderson is improving after suffering a stroke on Saturday.

"The former Archbishop Molloy High School and Georgia Tech star suffered the stroke on Saturday night and was in intensive care until Monday night. He lost some vision in his right eye. Anderson suffers from high cholesterol and high blood pressure and was not taking any medication for the conditions, sources said. Sources said he's alert and talking a little bit, and will head to a rehabilitation facility for seven days, possibly beginning Wednesday. His wife, Natasha, has been with him in the hospital."

Anderson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 NBA Draft and was selected as an All-Star in 1994. The 48-year-old spent 14 years in the NBA and averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 assists per game in 858 career appearances. He is best known for his stints with the New Jersey Nets, Portland Trail Blazers and Boston Celtics.

The Georgia Tech product carved out his basketball legacy in New York at Archbishop Molloy High School, where he was a four-time Parade All-American, Parade's Player of the Year, and New York's Mr. Basketball in 1989. He would eventually lead the Yellow Jackets to a Final Four appearance during his freshman season in 1990.

The former New York high school legend currently serves as the head coach at Fisk University, an NAIA program in Nashville. He was hired in September of 2018 and previously served at David Posnack Jewish Day School as a boys basketball coach before he was let go in 2013 following a DUI arrest.