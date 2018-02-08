Former NBA assistant coach R.J. Adelman dies after being struck by vehicle

R.J. Adelman, a former NBA assistant coach and the son of longtime NBA coach Rick Adelman, died after being struck by a moving vehicle while crossing the street on Feb. 2 in Houston. He was 44 years old.

The death was confirmed by a spokesman for the Houston police, via USA Today:

A spokesman from the Houston Police department confirmed Adelman's death, adding that the driver was an 80-year-old woman who was driving a gold Chrysler Town and Country minivan. The driver was questioned and released without charges, but the accident is still under investigation.

R.J. Adelman worked with the Seattle SuperSonics, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves in various capacities, including assistant coach and director of player personnel. He worked under his father with both the Rockets and Timberwolves. The two teams offered their condolences after hearing the news.

Our deepest thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of R.J. Adelman. — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 8, 2018

Statement from the Rockets:



The Rockets organization is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former assistant coach R.J. Adelman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Rick, Mary Kay, and the entire Adelman family during this very difficult time. — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 8, 2018

R.J.'s brother, David, is currently an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets.