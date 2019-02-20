Former NBA big man Glen 'Big Baby' Davis agrees to pay $15,000 fine to avoid jail time in drug case

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis has escaped jail time after finding himself in some hot water in 2018.

Davis has agreed to pay a $15,000 fine rather than serve jail time after being arrested with 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase of cash on his person at a Maryland hotel last February.

Former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis has agreed to pay $15,000 to avoid jail time on drug charges. News outlets report the forward had faced up to five years in jail. He was arrested at a Maryland hotel with 126 grams (4 ounces) of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 last February, and indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Davis' attorney, Brandon Mead, confirmed that prosecutors will drop all of the charges after the fine is paid. When Davis was arrested, the hotel owner said that he smelled marijuana coming from Davis' room, but Mead says that Davis isn't selling drugs.

Davis last played during the 2014-15 season as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers. During that season, he averaged just 4.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 74 games. Davis played eight seasons in the NBA with four of those coming with the Celtics. His best season came during the 2012-13 campaign when he averaged 15.1 points and 7.2 rebounds as a member of the Orlando Magic.

The veteran big man was selected by the Celtics with the No. 35 pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. Davis did help the Celtics win an NBA title during the 2007-08 season.