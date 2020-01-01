Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77 after brain hemorrhage

David Stern, the former commissioner of the NBA, has died at 77 after suffering a brain hemorrhage in December, the NBA announced Wednesday.

Stern was the commissioner of the NBA from 1984 through 2014, presiding over a period of immense growth for professional basketball at a time in which its popularity was significantly lower than it is today. At the beginning of his tenure, the NBA Finals were still being aired on tape delay. By the time he stepped down, the league had become a financial powerhouse and one of the most widely viewed sports in the world.

