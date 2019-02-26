Former NBA guard Mike Bibby under investigation for sexual abuse, per report

Former NBA guard Mike Bibby is under investigation following allegations of sexual abuse, according to a report from The Arizona Republic.

Bibby has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment stemming from an alleged 2017 incident involving a teacher at Shadow Mountain High School in Arizona, where Bibby serves as the head basketball coach.

From The Arizona Republic:

"Mike Bibby, a former NBA player and the head basketball coach at Shadow Mountain High School, is under investigation after allegations of sexual abuse and harassment from a Shadow Mountain teacher. The Paradise Valley Unified School District in a statement confirmed that Phoenix police are investigating the claims against Bibby and that the district had been in the midst of an internal investigation into the allegations. A restraining order obtained by The Arizona Republic details the claims. The document shows Phoenix Municipal Court granted the order Feb. 22. The teacher claims that in February 2017, Bibby grabbed her by the waist and pulled her into his car on school grounds, rubbing his genitals against her and groping her."

Bibby himself didn't offer a comment regarding the accusations but has denied the claims through his attorney, Donald Harris.

"I can say with pretty much certainty this alleged incident didn't happen and that will be shown down the road," Harris said. "Michael Bibby did not participate in a sexual assault of any way, shape or form that was alleged by this lady two years ago."

Bibby, 40, was selected by the Vancouver Grizzlies with the second overall pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and played 14 seasons in the league for six different teams: the Grizzlies, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks. Over the course of his career, Bibby averaged 14.7 points, 5.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 33.9 minutes per game.