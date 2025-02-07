Former NBA guard Nate Robinson has been dealing with renal failure for the past seven years, but relief is on the way. Robinson revealed that he would be receiving a new kidney in a transplant on Friday.

"I'm here to celebrate and thank the LORD for all he has done in my life," Robinson posted on his Instagram account. "Today is the day I get my new kidney, thank you to all the people that sent prayers and texted my phone giving me encouragement & love!!! Ur a foo if you don't believe in GOD and the miracles he performs !! Amen 🙏🏾"

Back in 2022, Robinson stated that he had been living with renal failure for four years at that time, and was in desperate need of a new kidney.

"I know that I don't have long if I can't get a kidney," Robinson said in an interview with the Daily Mail at the time. "I know I'm not going to have long to live. So I just want to make the best of it as much as I can."

During that interview, Robinson revealed that he has been using a dialysis machine. Due to using the machine, it can sometimes lead to painful vomiting as well as being hospitalized for a few days. Still, he was grateful that he had access to the machine.

"Some people's bodies reject dialysis. And thank God that mine accepts it and I can live..." Robinson added. "If I didn't go to dialysis, I wouldn't live probably longer than a week or two. So it's serious, can't miss a day. I go in for four hours, three days a week, four hours a day. And they clean my blood to get my toxins out. And they help me out a lot because that's how I'm living."

Throughout the process, Robinson said that he was trying to lead a normal life and "stay as human" as he possibly can. The former NBA guard did make changes to his diet as he stopped eating processed foods.

"It's got me to slow down a lot where I can take my time to appreciate life itself," Robinson said on the OG Show back in April 2024. "Dealing with this situation with my kidneys, it's opened my eyes where I can talk about it and help others.... I can be somebody's reason to keep fighting and keep going, because it's a wear and tear on you, mentally."

Robinson, 40, played 11 NBA seasons and suited up for the likes of the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Oklahoma City Thunder. He was originally selected with the No. 21 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft by the Knicks and put together averages of 11.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 rebounds across those 11 seasons.