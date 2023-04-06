Former Sixth Man of the Year Ben Gordon was arrested Tuesday morning on weapons and threatening charges at a Connecticut juice shop, per the Stamford Advocate. Gordon, who was arrested on the same day as his 40th birthday, is being charged with three counts of carrying a dangerous weapons, and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree threatening. He's also being charged with interfering with an officer, sixth-degree larceny and disorderly conduct.

Stamford police responded to a call at 9:30 in the morning on Tuesday of a man who was causing a disturbance at a juice shop and brandished a knife at employees. Police arrived on the scene where they said Gordon was "acting erratically." After first agreeing to exit the business, Gordon then stopped complying and was forced to the ground to be handcuffed. Officers found a knife clipped to Gordon's pants, as well as a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack.

Gordon was later released after posting a $10,000 bail, and is due back in court on April 18. This is just the latest run-in Gordon has had with the law in recent months. In October 2022, he allegedly punched his son in the face at LaGuardia Airport in New York. Gordon was charged with assault, resisting arrest and violating a restraining order against his son. A month prior to that, Gordon was arrested in Chicago for punching a security guard at a McDonald's. In that incident he was charged with misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm, and battery making physical contact.

Gordon played 11 seasons in the NBA, primarily with the Chicago Bulls, where he earned Sixth Man of the Year honors as a rookie. He was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft, after spending three years at UConn where he helped lead the team to a national championship in 2004.