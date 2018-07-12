Former NBA player Charles Oakley arrested in Las Vegas, accused of fraudulent betting act
Oakley could face up to six years in prison if convicted
Former NBA big man Charles Oakley is in trouble with the law once again. The Nevada Gaming Control Board confirmed to ESPN that Oakley was arrested on Sunday in Las Vegas for committing -- or attempting to commit -- a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.
Oakley was arrested by Nevada Gaming Control Board Enforcement Agents at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known, according to the board.
Further details were not made available, but TMZ reported that Oakley pulled back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose his wager.
Oakley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center without incident, the board said.
The violation is considered a Class B felony. If convicted of a first offense, the violator is subject to a sentence of 1-6 years in a state prison and a fine of no more than $10,000.
Oakley's attorney, Alex Spiro, downplayed the situation, saying it's "not a significant matter" and that they expect it to be resolved quickly.
The 54-year-old Oakley played 19 seasons in the NBA with the Bulls, Knicks, Raptors, Wizards and Rockets, and made headlines in February of 2017 for being arrested after an altercation with Knicks owner James Dolan during a game at Madison Square Garden.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest NBA free agency updates, rumors
Keep checking back for the latest updates as NBA free agency continues
-
Ainge: Smart is Celtics' 'top priority'
Smart is a restricted free agent, and the Celtics can match any offer sheet he signs
-
2018 NBA Free Agent Tracker
All the info on the top names still on the market this offseason
-
C's Ainge downplays LeBron leaving East
Ainge also says the team is focused on winning titles, and not just making it to the Final...
-
NBA Summer League how to watch
Bracket play continues in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
-
NBA free agency winners, losers so far
There were some pretty big surprises on the first day of NBA free agency, and some teams fared...