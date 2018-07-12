Former NBA player Charles Oakley arrested in Las Vegas, accused of fraudulent betting act

Former NBA big man Charles Oakley is in trouble with the law once again. The Nevada Gaming Control Board confirmed to ESPN that Oakley was arrested on Sunday in Las Vegas for committing -- or attempting to commit -- a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

From ESPN:

Oakley was arrested by Nevada Gaming Control Board Enforcement Agents at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known, according to the board.

Further details were not made available, but TMZ reported that Oakley pulled back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose his wager.

Oakley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center without incident, the board said.

The violation is considered a Class B felony. If convicted of a first offense, the violator is subject to a sentence of 1-6 years in a state prison and a fine of no more than $10,000.