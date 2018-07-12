Former NBA player Charles Oakley arrested in Las Vegas, accused of fraudulent betting act

Oakley could face up to six years in prison if convicted

Former NBA big man Charles Oakley is in trouble with the law once again. The Nevada Gaming Control Board confirmed to ESPN that Oakley was arrested on Sunday in Las Vegas for committing -- or attempting to commit -- a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment.

From ESPN:

Oakley was arrested by Nevada Gaming Control Board Enforcement Agents at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. He was suspected of adding to or reducing his wager on a gambling game after the outcome was known, according to the board.

Further details were not made available, but TMZ reported that Oakley pulled back a $100 chip after he realized he was going to lose his wager.

Oakley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center without incident, the board said.

The violation is considered a Class B felony. If convicted of a first offense, the violator is subject to a sentence of 1-6 years in a state prison and a fine of no more than $10,000.

Oakley's attorney, Alex Spiro, downplayed the situation, saying it's "not a significant matter" and that they expect it to be resolved quickly.

The 54-year-old Oakley played 19 seasons in the NBA with the Bulls, Knicks, Raptors, Wizards and Rockets, and made headlines in February of 2017 for being arrested after an altercation with Knicks owner James Dolan during a game at Madison Square Garden.

