Former NBA players Keyon Dooling and Alan Anderson have been sentenced to prison for their roles in defrauding the NBA's health and welfare plan. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni sentenced Dooling to 30 months in prison and Anderson to 24 months in prison, per an announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

In October 2021, Anderson and 17 other former players were arrested for making around $4 million in fraudulent reimbursement claims for healthcare services that were never actually rendered. Anderson was accused of submitting $121,000 in fake claims for himself and recruiting others to join the scheme, which resulted in $710,000 worth of fraudulent claims.

In April 2022, Dooling was arrested and added to the case. Dooling, the former vice president of the National Basketball Players Association, was accused of receiving $363,000 from fake reimbursement claims. He was also charged with facilitating $194,295 in fake reimbursements for other former players.

In addition to their prison sentences, Dooling and Anderson were ordered to forfeit money and pay restitution. Dooling must forfeit $449,250.50 and pay $547,495 in restitution. Anderson was ordered to forfeit $121,000 and pay $121,000 in restitution.

Anderson spent parts of eight seasons in the NBA and last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.

Dooling played 13 seasons in the NBA for seven different teams. At the time of his arrest in 2022, Dooling was an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz.