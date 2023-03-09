Shawn Kemp, the six-time NBA All-Star and Seattle Supersonics legend, has been booked in relation to an investigation of a drive-by shooting, according to the Pierce County, Washington jail roster.

"At 1:58 pm, an altercation between the occupants of two cars led to shots being fired at a parking lot in the 4500 block of S. Steele St. One car fled," the Tacoma Police Department tweeted. "No injuries were reported. A gun was recovered. A 53-year-old male was booked for Drive-By Shooting. The investigation is ongoing."

That tweet did not name Kemp, specifically. However, Kemp is listed on the Pierce County Corrections Booking website with the drive-by shooting listed as the charge. The shooting occurred near the Tacoma Mall, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kemp's attorney, Scott Boatman, made the following statement about his client Thursday afternoon:

"Late Tuesday evening Shawn Kemp's vehicle was broken into and numerous items were stolen, including an iPhone. ...Mr. Kemp tracked his iPhone to an occupied vehicle in a shopping mall parking lot in Tacoma. When Mr. Kemp approached the vehicle in an attempt to retrieve his stolen property, individuals inside the vehicle shot at Mr. Kemp, who then returned fire in self-defense. There was not a drive by shooting as previously reported and Mr. Kemp's actions were reasonable and legally justified. Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter. Mr. Kemp has retained criminal attorneys Aaron Kiviat and Tim Leary to represent him and ensure that he is exonerated of all charges."

Since retiring, Kemp has been active in the movement to bring the NBA back to Seattle after the Sonics moved to Oklahoma City. He has operated a number of businesses in the Seattle area over the years. He also played for the Orlando Magic, Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers in a decorated 14-year NBA career.

Kemp has dealt with other legal problems in the past. In 2006, he was arrested for drug possession in Washington after he and another man were found with cocaine, marijuana, and a semiautomatic pistol. Kemp was detained again in 2006, this time in Houston, for misdemeanor marijuana possession.