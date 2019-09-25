Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz becomes latest athlete to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports agency
Fultz will have new representation ahead of what will also be a fresh start in Orlando
The Orlando Magic recently picked up Markelle Fultz's fourth-year option worth $12.3 million, giving the former No. 1 overall pick a boost of confidence knowing the team that traded for him last season sees a bright future ahead of him. Although there is still no timetable for his return, if Fultz is capable of returning to what he was during his lone season in college, the Magic will have come away with a great steal.
After starting his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Fultz was unable to really find a footing, and was diagnosed with a nerve condition in his shoulder and neck which affects his shooting ability. The diagnosis limited Fultz to only appearing in 33 games over a span of two years in Philly. Orlando stepped up and decided to take a chance by trading for Fultz and giving him a fresh start. Now, Fultz will have some new representation as he tries to get back onto the court.
Fultz announced on Twitter that he will be repped by Roc Nation Sports, the Jay-Z-owned sports management division of his Roc Nation company, which represents high-profile athletes such as the NFL's Todd Gurley, Saquon Barkley and JuJu Smith-Schuster, as well as NBA players like Caris LeVert, Danny Green and Justise Winslow. Roc Nation Sports also signed Kyrie Irving ahead of free agency this summer, becoming arguably their most high-profile client.
The Magic are hoping that trading Jonathon Simmons, a first- and second-round pick for Fultz will be considered a bargain given Orlando's need for a young point guard to add into this already incredibly young core. Although the Magic are being patient with Fultz, if he is able to even reach an ounce of what he was projected to become, it will be a win for a franchise that is looking to build on last season's surprising playoff berth. With a fresh start -- and backed by a new agency -- hopefully the last two years of Fultz's career filled with injuries and doubt will become a minor footnote for the young guard.
