Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz scores career-high 25 points, leads Magic to big win over Nets

The Markelle Fultz saga is already one of the wildest sports stories we've seen in recent memory, and it appears there's much more to be written about the former No. 1 pick. After being traded to the Orlando Magic last season, Fultz faded from the headlines as he continued to sit out and rehab his shoulder and mind.

Now, he's healthy and proving that even if he's not going to be the star everyone was hoping for, he can still be a solid, productive player at the very least. On Monday night against the Brooklyn Nets, Fultz proved that once again with perhaps his best game yet in the league. He finished with a career-high 25 points -- including 12 in the fourth -- five rebounds and four assists to lead the Magic to a 101-89 win.

Fultz was at his best in this one, getting downhill into the paint early and often to finish inside. He even hit a few 3s en route to an 11-of-20 shooting performance. Even more important was that he was clutch down the stretch, scoring nearly half his points in the fourth quarter, including a personal 7-0 run that put the Magic in front for good.

His jumper is still extremely suspect -- he's shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 25.4 percent from 3 -- so he's never going to be a big scoring threat, but he hasn't lost his physicality and athleticism. He's a menace in transition, and against certain matchups he'll be able to use his strength and quickness to get into the paint for easy baskets. For the season, Fultz is shooting 63 percent in the restricted area, so when he does get to the rim, he finishes most of the time.

While Fultz's main value to the Magic is playmaking and his work on the defensive end, it was nice to see him get loose in this game. After everything he's been through in his career, it must have felt good to finally put up numbers like he did in college, and lead his team to a win.