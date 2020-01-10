Former Raptor Jeremy Lin finally got his championship ring delivered to China and showed it off on Instagram

NBA champion and former Toronto Raptor Jeremy Lin had to wait a while, but he finally got his championship ring. The wait was definitely worth it, and the ring is "Linsane." Sorry, but there was no way this article could happen without a "Linsanity" reference.

Lin took to Instagram to show off the gigantic ring and thanked the fans in his post. After a series of photos of the ring that features 640 diamonds, he posed for a selfie wearing it on his right hand ring finger.

He captioned it:

"Uhhhh lollll. Finally got my @raptors championship ring to Beijing and this things fatttt!! FAT! Thank you to Toronto and all the fans who made last year so memorable. Great ending to 2019, time to make more history in 2020. The ring literally takes over my hand...taking all suggestions on how to make it a lil more lowkey or should I just flex it everywhere I go lol."

Lin plans to show that thing off everywhere he goes, so don't mind him if you catch him in the grocery store wearing it.

The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in June a 114-110 Game 6 victory that secured the city's first NBA championship. The rings were given out at the banner ceremony in October, but with Lin playing for the Beijing Ducks in China, he was unable to attend the ceremony.

Many started to wonder when he would receive his ring and why it took so long, and he addressed it in a Q&A on his Instagram last month. Through his Instagram story, someone asked when if he would be coming back to Toronto to pick up the ring he said, "Funny you ask. I'm actually having it brought to China in a week. Toronto was kind enough to hand-deliver it to my peeps in California.

He added so he was trying to keep a bit of mystery when it came to the ring and did not want to look at it before it came in the mail. "I heard it's fatttt but I refuse to look at pictures [because] I wanna see it live first #diamondsareforever," he said.

Lin did not exactly have the most major role in the finals but he was part of the team and deserved that bling. He only made one appearance in the Finals, for less than a minute, and clocked in with 27 minutes total in the postseason.

He decided to play internationally this season after a lack of interest from NBA franchises.