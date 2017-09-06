Former Rockets star Tracy McGrady holds barbecue for Hurricane Harvey victims

Tracy McGrady might have not had the type of career many people expected of him, but he was certainly a great player at his peak. Part of that peak was spent in Houston playing for the Rockets. McGrady has kept a home there and managed to avoid damage from Hurricane Harvey. Those around him, however, weren't so lucky, and McGrady wanted to give something back.

He hosted a Labor Day weekend barbecue in his neighborhood to try and raise spirits while feeding people in need of a boost. It's an incredibly kind gesture by the McGradys and another example of an athlete doing something to help out in Houston.

"We put it together in less than 24 hours," Tracy McGrady added of the event that reportedly fed 800 people at Lilly Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Monday. "The biggest thing is to get people away from the devastation to bring some happiness, some joyous times and some laughter. We all need that." via Washington Post

Come get free BBQ now until 2pm! #SunnySide #ThirdWard Lilly Grove Church! A post shared by Kachelle Kelly™ (@kachellekelly) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

McGrady is the latest athlete to do something kind for the city of Houston along with Texans superstar J.J. Watt. In the tragedy of everything else that's been happening in Houston, it's a bright moment, which is exactly what McGrady wanted.