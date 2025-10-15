New York Knicks guard Malcolm Brogdon is retiring at 32 years old, he told ESPN Wednesday. The nine-season veteran's decision comes exactly one week ahead of the Knicks' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"Today, I officially begin my transition out of my basketball career," he said in a statement. "I have proudly given my mind, body, and spirit to the game over the last few decades. With the many sacrifices it took to get here, I have received many rewards. I am deeply grateful to have arrived to this point on my own terms and now to be able to reap the benefits of my career with my family and friends. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to all who have had a place in my journey."

Brogdon signed a one-year deal with the Knicks last month. He appeared in line to be a part of the team's backcourt depth plans behind Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart and had played in all four of the team's preseason games. New York also has Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson, among others, though Brogdon's ability to play both guard spots could have proven helpful.

The Knicks, in their first season under coach Mike Brown, are +410 to win the Eastern Conference (via FanDuel), with only the Cleveland Cavaliers (+200) having shorter odds.

The Milwaukee Bucks selected Brogdon 36th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Virginia, and he won Rookie of the Year thanks to a stellar debut. After three seasons in Milwaukee, he was traded to the Indiana Pacers for several picks. Following three years in Indiana -- including the 2020-21 season in which he averaged a career-high 21.2 points per game -- he was traded to the Boston Celtics.

In Boston, he became a full-time bench player for the first time in his career, and it worked out very well, as he won Sixth Man of the Year in 2023. He is one of just two players in NBA history to win both Rookie of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year.

Brogdon then headed to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal that netted the Celtics Jrue Holiday before being traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the Deni Avdija deal after just one year in the Pacific Northwest.

Injuries hampered Brogdon throughout his career and he appeared in just 63 games over the past two seasons, but he was productive when he was able to play. He averaged double-digit points in all nine of his NBA seasons and finishes his career with career averages of 15.3 points, 4.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game as well as a 38.8% mark from 3-point range.